Keep an umbrella nearby as rain is expected during Trick-or-Treating in Southeast Michigan

It'll be a wet and foggy start to your Halloween! Here's your 6 a.m. radar snapshot.

Fog isn't quite to the level it was over the weekend, but a few locations are reporting a quarter-mile visibility.

We'll see a lull in the action early this afternoon with rain showers filling back in for Trick-or-Treat.

It won't be a total washout late afternoon and evening, and some may be able to get out in between the showers, but I'd keep the umbrellas nearby.

And that's it for rain for the week as high pressure builds in and temperatures rise.

And remember we're heading into November!

Temperatures continue to trend way above average into the weekend.