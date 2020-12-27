Expand / Collapse search

Let's take on remote learning with an innovative way to teach science at home! Lori's Science Corner!

By
Published 
Weather or Not
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You made it through part of the holidays! 

Now you’re taking a break from teaching your child at home.  Are you dreading the next round of lessons? Wondering what to teach? No worries! Through a partnership with the National Science Teaching Association, I can make science fun for you!

My program is called Lori’s Science Corner!

I’ll introduce a concept and an interactive experiment you can do at home; using things you probably already have. You do the lesson and send me your results through social media. I’ll share your videos right here at Fox2Detroit.com! 

Here’s a little chat about what you can expect and how you can be a part of this new Fox2 experience!

Remote Learning Made Easy

Running out of ideas to teach science at home? In this week's Weather or Not, Fox2 introduces Lori's Science Corner! It' s a fun, interactive way to bring the world of science home.

Look for Lori’s Science Corner soon at Fox2Detroit.com!