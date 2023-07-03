Light shower chances Monday and temperatures in the 80s

Monday will start damp in the morning with low-lying clouds around and light showers possible until noon.

Temperatures are also starting off warmer in the lower 70s. Today should be a drier day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s, along with spotty shower chances through the afternoon. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

The Fourth of July looks hot and humid with more sunshine through the afternoon!

Highs will top out in the upper 80s if not close to 90. The heat looks to continue through Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s with sunshine.

Our next front will move in on Thursday with showers and storms likely with this system.

MORE: Heavy rains bring flooding on some freeways in Metro Detroit

We could see a gusty storm with a severe weather risk on the lower end through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower to mid-80s. We'll cool through the end of the week and remain dry with highs in the lower 80s and low humidity.