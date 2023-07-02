Heavy rains bring flooding on some freeways in Metro Detroit

After periods of heavy rain across SE Michigan, various freeways in Metro Detroit are dealing with flooding on Sunday night.

Most impacted is I-94, which is closed in spots while MDOT and Michigan State Police work to clear drains.

-Westbound I-94 at M-10 westbound, all lanes are closed.

Courtesy MDOT

-Westbound I-94 at I-75 the freeway is closed.

Related: Crash closes 5 Mile and Beck after power pole is knocked down

Also closed was I-75 at I-94 in Detroit earlier tonight, but has been cleared.

For more updates including a real-time map, see the FOX 2 Traffic page HERE.

Flooding on I-94 near Woodward.



