Heavy rains bring flooding on some freeways in Metro Detroit
FOX 2 (WJBK) - After periods of heavy rain across SE Michigan, various freeways in Metro Detroit are dealing with flooding on Sunday night.
Most impacted is I-94, which is closed in spots while MDOT and Michigan State Police work to clear drains.
-Westbound I-94 at M-10 westbound, all lanes are closed.
Courtesy MDOT
-Westbound I-94 at I-75 the freeway is closed.
Also closed was I-75 at I-94 in Detroit earlier tonight, but has been cleared.
Flooding on I-94 near Woodward.