Limited rain and muggy conditions Wednesday with more showers by the end of the week

We'll be dry for the morning commute, but rain's on the way!

Light and scattered rain showers that will move through late morning and early afternoon won't amount to much. Check out our limited rain totals.

This rain is tied to a warm front which will kick our dewpoints up, leading to a bit of a muggier feel late today and especially tomorrow. Our shower and storm chances continue tonight, Thursday and Friday, although it certainly won't be raining ALL OF THAT TIME.

The holiday weekend still looks great, as temperatures are coming up in a big way with a rain-free forecast Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day itself.