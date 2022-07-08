Low 80s and rain chances throughout the afternoon and evening Friday

We end the work week a little wetter before being treated to some delicious weekend weather!

Friday will be cloudy and mild, as the humidity creeps back up a little. Thankfully the temperatures won't be too hot, meaning that the heat index won't be all that uncomfortable.

The thermometers will touch 81 degrees, but it'll probably feel like 84.

The bigger Friday story is the chance for rain, and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, this afternoon and evening. Showers will move in after about noon and will continue through dinner time, slowly coming to an end about 6-7 p.m.

While the vast majority of the action will be just rain, there is an outside shot we could hear a rumble of thunder. No severe weather is expected.

The weekend looks absolutely fantastic! Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and comfortable with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Sunday morning low temperatures will be in the lower and mid-50s for the suburbs. Some may classify this as a little chilly!

Get out and enjoy the great weather!

