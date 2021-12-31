Michigan to see major snowmaker New Year's Day weekend; up to 5 inches expected in some areas

Although Metro Detroit should stay relatively dry Friday (with a few showers around today), an impactful snowmaker is on the way by Saturday afternoon through midday on Sunday.

It could spell trouble for some of us.

Here's the specs:

Who: All of Metro Detroit

What: 2" to 5" (isolated 6") of snowfall possible

When: 3 PM, Saturday through Noon, Sunday [*subject to change*]

Impact: Slushy & snow covered roads especially early Sunday morning. Expect a heavy, wet, dense snow

Most of our winter season has been fairly uneventful - no complaints about that of course.

However, this weekend has the potential to be our largest snowfall event so far of the season. A snowmaker that hit Washington state midday Thursday is forecasted to cross the United States and eventually land in Metro Detroit Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Most of our forecast models are suggesting an accumulation total between 2-to-5 inches with a few higher amounts. The highest of the totals at this point, which is subject to change, would be in our western suburbs like Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Brighton, and Howell by midday Sunday.

Though the exact track of this winter weather maker still has wiggle room which will affect our snowfall totals, at this point, it's safe to say that travel Saturday evening and early Sunday will be impacted.

We're expecting snow covered roadways which will make bridges, overpasses, on-ramps and off-ramps especially slick and slippery. Driving Sunday morning will require your total concentration as some roads could be more challenging to navigate - especially neighborhood streets and secondary streets.

At this point, snow showers should come to an end by midday Sunday; however, with temperatures only in the 20s Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, we are not expecting much in the way of melting. Skiers and winter weather lovers rejoice!