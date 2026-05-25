Memorial Day temperatures expected to hit high 70s with more warm weather this week

The Brief A beautiful week of weather is upon us with Memorial Day shaping up to be perfect. Monday will reach the high 70s with mostly sunny conditions.



Memorial Day starts out with patchy fog, mainly to the west of the city. As we move through the morning,

High pressure builds in, helping to disperse the cloud cover. Mostly sunny as we head toward evening.

Temperatures are milder today. Yesterday we topped out at 68 degrees. Today, closer to 80 degrees and this is just the start of a mini warm up.

Tuesday brings in highs near 84 degrees, Wednesday with more of the same. Slightly cooler Thursday into the weekend with readings still above seasonal.

This is the week to work out in the garden. Mostly dry conditions for the remainder of the work week.