Messy weather Monday morning before snow accumulates in parts of Metro Detroit

Rain and snow are around for your morning commute! Check out radar at 6 a.m. and notice the different colors.

Green = rain, blue = snow and pink = mix.

We'll likely all change to snow by the afternoon and snow totals will range. Little to no accumulation for a good chunk of Southeast Michigan, with our highest totals in our northern communities.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lapeer County to account for a bit more snow as they may wind up with a bit more than 3 inches.

Much quieter (and warmer!) weather takes over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

The details are murky this far out, but a late-week system may bring another round of accumulating snow Friday and Saturday