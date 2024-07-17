Metro Detroit forecast: Beautiful stretch of weather begins

Our slow-moving cold front has finally exited Michigan starting the beginning of a beautiful stretch!

High pressure will be driving this forecast period, bringing cooler temperatures, less humid air, and drier conditions.

Today will still feel slightly humid as dewpoints are in the middle 60s resulting in the potential for a rain shower throughout the day. These will be widely scattered/isolated, but do keep an umbrella nearby! The highs will hover around 80 with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be dry and is forecast to be the coolest day of the period with temperatures struggling to get out of the 70s; it'll be a great day to get yard work done!

For the rest of the week and into this weekend, temperatures will trend at and slightly below normal post frontal passage, setting up a much quieter weather pattern. Temps rebound back up into the high 80s to end the weekend and begin the next week, with the next best chance for a storm coming Tuesday.