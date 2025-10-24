Metro Detroit Halloween weather forecast: Will it rain for trick-or-treating?

article

It's only a week away and people are starting to really focus on trick-or-treating weather. And why wouldn't they? It's free candy after all!

But before we get into THIS year, let's recap what happened last year... because boy was it GREAT!

If last Halloween spoiled you, you’re not alone. It was the warmest and nicest in a decade, topping out near 76 with mild temps in the 60s for trick-or-treating — almost summer-like. By comparison, this year’s setup is more typical for the end of October. The average Halloween around here brings a high near 56 and a low near 39, so we’re landing just a touch cooler than normal.

Halloween temperatures:

So, what do we expect this year? Well, Halloween’s shaping up to feel a little colder — jackets over costumes may be needed. Afternoon highs will climb to around 54 degrees, then dip to between 48-52 degrees once the sun sets and trick-or-treating begins. It’s not too cold for candy runs, but you’ll definitely want a layer under that costume, especially if it’s more "superhero" than "sweater weather."

Rain and trick-or-treating:

There will be some spotty showers drifting through, so keep an eye on the radar before heading out.

Most of the evening looks manageable — a few light, passing showers rather than a total washout — but the umbrella might be worth keeping near the porch just in case. The trick is just keeping the rain away from the key window of 5-8 p.m.... either way, let's plan for showers but hope for the best.

In short: a little chill, a few drops, but nothing that’ll stop the candy haul.