Metro Detroit road conditions: Caution while driving in snow squalls

Wednesday weather could lead to hazardous road conditions for metro Detroit drivers as a snow squall entered the area going into Thursday.

The winter weather arrives in the late afternoon and will continue into Thursday. Southeast Michigan is only expected to get around an inch of snow, but it's not the accumulation that will make roads dangerous - it's the way the snow will fall.

Intense periods of snow combined with dropping temperatures will create a mess on roads, especially during the night hours, when snow squalls are most likely to hit the area.

According to the NWS, visibility could drop to near zero during periods of rapid, heavy snow. The greatest danger will be for drivers on freeways.

Also, icy roads are a concern. Flash freezing is possible when the snow is coming down quickly as the temperatures drop.

Drivers who are on a freeway during a snow squall are advised to get off at the nearest exit. If that isn't possible, slow down, turn on your headlights and hazard lights, and increase the following distance while staying in your lane. Be sure to avoid slamming on your brakes.

