Metro Detroit School Closings: Closures for Jan. 30

Dozens of schools in Metro Detroit are giving their students a three-day weekend as they will be closing on Friday.

On Jan. 30, schools across Metro Detroit will close due to freezing temperatures rolling through the area.

The wind chills will be borderline, according to FOX 2 meteorologist Derek Kevra — but complicating matters is that all school districts are limited in the number of cancellations.

Wind chills still look harsh, but not quite as extreme as what we saw earlier in the week. At one point, forecasts showed widespread wind chills between -15 and -20.

View the full closings list below:

