It's beginning to sound like a broken record around here, but more severe weather is expected throughout the day today. Buckle up, here we go.

The end of the work week brings another day of heat and humidity on an extreme level. High temperatures climb to 90°, but the heat index will be closer to 96.

All that moisture in the atmosphere will act as fuel for thunderstorms as a cold front slowly works its way across the state. The timing for severe weather currently looks to be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. In fact, some rain or weaker storms may even linger in the overnight hours until roughly 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

During our key window today for storms, the primary threats are high winds of 60 mph, heavy downpours that could cause some flooding, hail up to 1" diameter, as well as an isolated tornado. Essentially, the threats are the same that we saw on Tuesday. The difference is that we are not expected to see the entire area affected, instead, just some spotty regions where the storms develop.

By 6 a.m. Saturday morning the severe threat will be over, and we will enter a calmer stretch of weather through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will fall to the lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday, and the lower 70s by Monday. Less humid conditions will persist.

This latest round of storms comes on the heels of Tuesday's severe weather that knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people. As of we wait for Friday's system to arrive, some people are still in the dark from those storms.

Stay safe everyone and make sure to download the FOX 2 Weather app for up-to-date alert information.