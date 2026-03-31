Metro Detroit severe storms: Strong winds and heavy rain likely, potential for hail and isolated tornado
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There is a threat for severe weather in metro Detroit today.
Let’s set the stage. Temperatures today will exceed the norm. Readings in the 70s once again on a strong southwest wind. An approaching cold front will attempt to displace the warm air resulting in potentially severe weather.
Timeline:
Rain moving in this morning. Right now, near Livonia, approaching the city with the heaviest rain this morning to our north, toward Saginaw. Around 2 p.m. you’ll notice more redevelopment with the potential for severe weather ramping up as we approach 6 p.m.
This is due to the warmer air in place with a strong cold front working to displace the mild air.
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Biggest severe weather threats
We’re under a marginal and slight risk from the Severe Storms Prediction Center for gusty winds near 40 or 50 mph, heavy downpours, not ruling out hail and an isolated tornado.
What's next:
Behind the cold front, much colder air as the wind becomes more of a northerly flow for Wednesday. Highs in the 40s.
Temperatures rebound again Thursday, but another system keeps rain in the forecast. The Tigers Opening Day Friday carries a chance for morning rain with temperatures near 70 degrees.