Metro Detroit snow forecast: How much accumulation to expect this week

Metro Detroit may catch a few stray flurries Tuesday, but the real winter weather shows up later.

A band of snow that has been causing problems on the west side of the state is winding down and could lead to a few flurries Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning may see a few flurries, too, but the bulk of the system that arrives tomorrow is expected to arrive in the afternoon and evening. That snow will continue into Thursday.

When it's all said and done, around .5-1 inch of snow is expected by the end of Thursday. More northern areas of the metro area, like Pontiac and Mount Clemens, are forecasted to pick up the most accumulation, with some predicted totals closer to 2 inches.

Though the totals won't be crazy, they have the potential to create hazards on the road, like they did on Friday when quick bursts of snow led to icy, dangerous conditions.

Along with the snow, both Wednesday and Thursday will be cold and windy, with highs struggling to make it out of the 20s on Thursday.

Temps remain down before climbing at the end of the weekend. By Monday, highs are forecasted to reach the mid-40s.

