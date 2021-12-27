Metro Detroit waking to mix of snow, slush and a Winter Weather Advisory

Metro Detroiters awoke to a fresh sheet of snow Monday morning after a system dropped anywhere between .3 inches in Detroit to 2.5 inches in Lapeer.

The snow is expected to be replaced by sleet and freezing rain as the morning turns to day and temperatures continue to rise.

So while most are waking up to snow on their car, the drive to work Monday morning could feature a wintry slushy mix.

The National Weather Service warns that a winter weather advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m.

Most of the accumulating snow is coming from brief intervals of heavy precipitation. In addition to more snow, it's also leading to some visibility issues.

The snow lying on the ground is pretty wet so those with back problems or have trouble lifting heavy objects may want to take caution when shoveling.

The system over Southeast Michigan has also dropped some lightning out to the west near Jackson where at least 10 strikes have been reported. It's typically referred to as thunder snow.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 40s by mid-afternoon before descending as night returns.