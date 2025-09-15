Metro Detroit weather: 80+ highs dominate this week

A little fog to start the day.

Much like yesterday morning, patchy dense fog is reducing visibilities, specifically in Ann Arbor, Monroe and north in Port Huron and Lapeer. Fog dispersing as the morning progresses.

Temperatures to start are consistent with seasonal values. In the 50s this morning. That's where normal ends.

Our temperatures will soar to near 83 degrees Monday. Daytime highs this week will stay in the 80s until the end of the week, where even a cool off will put us closer to average.

What's next:

Dry weather for most of the week. So far, for September, we're in a deficit by a little more than an inch. Rain returns in time for the weekend.