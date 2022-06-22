Metro Detroit weather: 90s in forecast again before temps dip Thursday

We hit 96 yesterday! The hottest temp in a few years!

We're less hot today, but still pretty toasty.

Thanks to a cold front, our humidity will drop significantly this afternoon leaving our heat index tied to our temps. And check out that lake breeze developing off of Lake Huron cooling Port Huron into the 70s by 6 p.m.

A much more comfortable night as temps fall into the 50s and 60s and Thursday PM is back closer to average but we spike back to 90 Saturday ahead of a more noticeable cooldown Monday.

Rain will be tough to find, our next shot is set to arrive Saturday night into Sunday, and at this point it doesn't look like a ton.