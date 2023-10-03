Metro Detroit weather: A few more summer-like days before fall returns

Some patchy fog is all that stands between us and another day of summer perfection.

If fall is more your style, things will shift big by the time the Lions are back in town this Sunday.

Temperatures drop nearly 30 degrees between now and Sunday.

The cold front will plow through on Thursday, increasing our chance for rain with the off chance for a rumble of thunder.

Temps head down Friday and fade further for the weekend with occasional rain accompanying the cool.

Those temperatures stay low to start next week.