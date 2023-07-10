Metro Detroit weather: Air Quality Alert with temperatures soaring back into 80s

Temperatures are set to soar back into the 80s over the next couple of days.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for elevated levels of ozone. While smoke pollution from Canadian wildfires is forecast to increase a bit into Tuesday the current thinking is it will remain below the unhealthy range.

Rain is back Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Late afternoon and evening storms look to be scattered to widespread in nature.

Severe weather isn't likely, but a stronger wind gust is possible.

Behind the cold front, temps fade Wednesday. Precip details on both days remain fuzzy, but the chance for rain will be out there.