Metro Detroit weather: Another breezy day with single-digit wind chills to start the morning

Although the Wind Advisory expired at 4 a.m., it’s still breezy out.

Winds may not be gusting near advisory levels of 45 mph, but this morning winds are gusting up to 30 mph, making it feel like single-digit wind chills.

Much colder air in place this morning following the cold front passage yesterday. 38 degrees colder in Port Huron this morning, about 36 degrees colder in Detroit compared to your Monday morning start.

Those strong northwest winds may pull light snow west from the lakes, otherwise expect dry conditions. If you have travel plans out west toward Grand Rapids, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for lake effect snows. Up north, the Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have expired.

Another chilly day tomorrow with highs in the 30s. Moderating temperatures Thursday with a high near 50 degrees. The first day of Spring is Friday, and for once the calendar will cooperate. Highs around 52 degrees.