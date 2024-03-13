Metro Detroit weather: Another comfortable day with highs around 70

Another incredible day is coming across Southeast Michigan.

Sun and clouds mix as temps head for 70°, though a bit of a cooler feel develops off the southern shores of Lake Huron. Highs near 60 for Port Huron and up into the shoreline of Sanilac County.

A stray shower is possible late, but most of the day winds up dry with a better chance for showers and storms overnight. The chance for off and on rain continues into Thursday and while severe weather isn't likely, there's a low chance for a stronger storm to develop with wind and hail the two greatest risks.

Rain showers linger into Friday morning before that system shifts out, and we dry out by afternoon.

Temps fade after today and bottom out early next week at which point snow showers return to the forecast.