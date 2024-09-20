Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Another day in the 80s, but the forecast changes soon

Published  September 20, 2024 6:39am EDT
Day 12 of 80-degree weather - but a change is coming

The summer feel stretches on, but as fall arrives this weekend, so does a slight change in the forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’re now at day 12 of our 80° streak, but some changes are on the horizon. 

This morning, we’ll deal with some patchy but dense fog and low clouds before gradually clearing to sunshine as the day progresses. 

Rain finally returns — though not for everyone. Spotty light showers will develop this evening into the night, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Most of us, however, will dodge the heavier downpours. 

On Sunday morning, we welcome the autumnal equinox, and it’ll finally start feeling like fall as temperatures drop closer to average. The chance for rain lingers from Sunday night through at least midweek. 