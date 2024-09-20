Metro Detroit weather: Another day in the 80s, but the forecast changes soon

We’re now at day 12 of our 80° streak, but some changes are on the horizon.

This morning, we’ll deal with some patchy but dense fog and low clouds before gradually clearing to sunshine as the day progresses.

Rain finally returns — though not for everyone. Spotty light showers will develop this evening into the night, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Most of us, however, will dodge the heavier downpours.

On Sunday morning, we welcome the autumnal equinox, and it’ll finally start feeling like fall as temperatures drop closer to average. The chance for rain lingers from Sunday night through at least midweek.