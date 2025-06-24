Metro Detroit weather: Another day in the 90s - but a break from the heat is in sight

The Brief Highs Tuesday will be around 95 degrees again. The heat combined with the humidity will lead to a feel-like temperature closer to 100. The Extreme Heat Warning is set to expire at 8 p.m.



A break from the heat is in sight.

Just not today. We'll ride out our fourth consecutive day of heat with temperatures in the 90s once again. The Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are expected to expire at 8 p.m. Before then, afternoon highs will be near 95 degrees with heat indices, the combination of high heat and humidity, close to 100 degrees.

The record to tie or break today is 97, originally set in 1952. Yesterday's long-standing record for heat, 95 degrees originally set back in 1923, was tied.

A cold front approaches today, bringing with it the threat of isolated storms starting in the heat of the day, after 2 p.m. If you have tickets to the Tigers game at 6:40p against the Athletics, there may be storms in the area. The first pitch temperature will be around 87, with heat index values in the 90s.

Rain expected to extend overnight into Wednesday morning's commute. Cooler and less humid conditions once the front passes. Temperatures around 83 degrees for Wednesday.

Active weather continues through the end of the week with storms and the high heat and humidity returning Thursday.