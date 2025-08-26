Metro Detroit weather: Another fall-like day with mild temperatures

The Fall preview continues.

Cooler than average start to your day. Ann Arbor in at 41 degrees. Even 50s in the city is still below seasonal values. We should start the day in the 60s, so falling a bit short.

Afternoon highs will be on the mild side. Yesterday, Detroit topped out at 71. Today, temperatures remain consistent. High readings should get close to the low 70s. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow afternoon by a few degrees. 74 for the high Wednesday.

What's next:

Outside of an isolated shower this afternoon, the next chance for widespread rain is Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain, starting in the afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves through the state.

Rain diminishing late in the day Thursday will give way to a drier, chillier Friday. Highs only near 69 degrees, before warmer readings take hold by Labor Day.



