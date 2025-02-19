Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Another frigid start, but the bitter cold eases soon

Published  February 19, 2025 6:19am EST
Another morning with single-digit temps

The day starts with single-digit temperatures again, but the cold will be easing soon. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another tough morning ahead with single digit temps in place, but the cold will ease in the coming days. 

Today brings mostly cloudy skies before scattered snow showers develop late tonight and last into Thursday morning. 

Highs will only reach the low 20s, but they start to trend upward as we head toward the weekend and into next week.

By next week, highs are forecasted to rise above average for the first time in more than a week. 

Snow totals will be light, topping out around ½ inch at most, just enough to coat the roads in spots. 

High pressure takes over behind this system, bringing quiet weather Friday through the weekend. 

