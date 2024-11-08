Metro Detroit weather: Another sunny, nice day ahead of weekend rain

Temps take another step back this morning, but a beautiful day is on the way.

Highs near 60, with plenty of sun this afternoon.

The wind will make itself known, with gusts up to 20-25 mph, but otherwise, it’s a sweet finish to the week that spills right into the weekend. Saturday brings increasing clouds ahead of Sunday showers.

Rain totals look decent—between .25" and .50", mostly falling Sunday morning.

We could use it, too, with most of the area now in the "abnormally dry" zone according to the latest drought monitor. Our next chance for rain arrives midweek, with temps hovering around 60° for a bit.