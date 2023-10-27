Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Another warm day Friday before temps dip over the weekend

By Amber Ainsworth
One more really nice day before cold returns

Friday tops out in the mid-70s. It's the last day of the warm weather, with cold temps moving in this weekend.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're liking the warm, above-average days we've been having, enjoy Friday because the cooler weather is returning.

Friday starts with some rain that moves out after the morning. Isolated rain chances are possible in the evening as a cold front moves in, though most of the day is dry after the morning.

Highs will climb to the mid-70s before fading overnight. This temperature drop really becomes noticeable Saturday afternoon, with highs forecasted in the 50s.

This temperature dorp continues into next week when highs are expected to stay in the 40s through the week.

Halloween is forecasted to be the coldest day next week.

