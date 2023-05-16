Metro Detroit weather: Breezy, cooler Tuesday night before temps dip Wednesday

Tuesday night is breezy and cooler before temperatures drop Wednesday.

Nice, dry weather continues through Thursday.

The next weather system crosses the Great Lakes Friday into Saturday with rain shower chances.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening/night…… A few clouds….. breezy….. COOLER – LATE………….. low 45

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine….. COOLER……. High 63

Thursday: Partly sunny……. Milder…………… high 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy….. a few showers…… high 77

Saturday: Mostly cloudy….. shower chance……… high 69

Sunday: Sun and clouds….. PLEASANT……. High 77

Monday: Mostly sunny….. NICE high 68