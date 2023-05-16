Metro Detroit weather: Breezy, cooler Tuesday night before temps dip Wednesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday night is breezy and cooler before temperatures drop Wednesday.
Nice, dry weather continues through Thursday.
The next weather system crosses the Great Lakes Friday into Saturday with rain shower chances.
Daily forecast:
Rest of Tuesday evening/night…… A few clouds….. breezy….. COOLER – LATE………….. low 45
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine….. COOLER……. High 63
Thursday: Partly sunny……. Milder…………… high 68
Friday: Mostly cloudy….. a few showers…… high 77
Saturday: Mostly cloudy….. shower chance……… high 69
Sunday: Sun and clouds….. PLEASANT……. High 77
Monday: Mostly sunny….. NICE high 68