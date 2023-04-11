Metro Detroit weather: Breezy Tuesday night before another warm, sunny day

A great stretch of weather continues right through Saturday morning.

Temperatures climb near 80 for the next few days before they start dropping off.

Enjoy the great sketch while it lasts because the cooler weather returns next week. Rain chances increase Saturday evening through Sunday as a cold front eases through the region. Next week features cooler temperatures.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening / night….. Partly cloudy and pleasant….. low 55

Wednesday: Lots of sun… BREEZY & WARM….. high 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny... VERY WARM…… high 79

Friday: Sun and clouds…. VERY NICE….. high 77

Saturday: Mostly cloudy…. Still mild….. some evening rain showers….. high near 75

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler….. rain showers….. high 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance….. high 53