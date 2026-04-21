Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start ahead of a milder day as temps head up

Yes, it’s chilly this morning, but not as cold as yesterday.

Today, we start out closer to 40 degrees, which is seasonal. In your neighborhood, at least 11 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Afternoon highs will exceed the norm too. Look for a warming trend to start today with high temperatures near 70 degrees. We improve on the warm up, peaking at 75 degrees Thursday.

Rain outlook

As far as rain is concerned, today brings the threat of showers after 4 p.m. today.

Dry and sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread rain Friday and Saturday with readings remaining consistent throughout.