Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Wednesday before temps jump to end week

We'll take a minor step back today on the way to our late week warmup.

Less wind and more sun will make up for the drop in temps while mostly sunny skies and dry weather wins out the rest of the week.

Temps peak Friday and fade a touch for the weekend.

High pressure moves out, but no big systems show up for the weekend. Most of the data paints a dry Friday and Saturday with the low chance for a shower Saturday night or Sunday morning.