Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s overnight

After a beautiful day, we'll bottom out in the upper 50s with a mainly clear sky Thursday night.

Friday morning starts off on a dry and very bright note with clouds increasing through the day. Our next weather maker will bring in the chance of a few showers to round out the week with rain arriving by the evening drive. Highs will top out in the mid-70s.

Rain will stick around for the morning hours Saturday with drier hours through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 70s. Mother's Day will be mainly dry with highs in the mid-70s.

We start the work week on a mild note with highs in the lower 70s with loads of sunshine. We'll continue the warming trend through Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s.

Next chance for rain arrives midweek. Temperatures will also cool through the mid-60s.