Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy end to the week before some sun this weekend

It will be a quiet wind down to the week.

Clouds hang tough much of the day but may break up late. High pressure nudges in and offers up a much-needed splash of sun for the weekend.

We'll find ourselves under a blocking pattern through early next week, which means steady and dry weather for a while. Temperatures remain above average for the next week.

Temps will surge next week and 50 by the week's end looks like a pretty good bet.