Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy end to the week before some sun this weekend

Published 
Dry end to the week with some sun this weekend

Friday is a quiet end to the week, and the sun will even show this weekend.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It will be a quiet wind down to the week. 

Clouds hang tough much of the day but may break up late.  High pressure nudges in and offers up a much-needed splash of sun for the weekend. 

We'll find ourselves under a blocking pattern through early next week, which means steady and dry weather for a while. Temperatures remain above average for the next week.

Temps will surge next week and 50 by the week's end looks like a pretty good bet. 