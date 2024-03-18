Metro Detroit weather: Cold and snow are back

After a mild stretch, winter is back.

Some snow flurries are falling around the area as the day begins with temperatures in the 20s. Wind is making it feel colder, with chills in the teens in some areas.

A larger area of snow is headed into Southeast Michigan from the north. Isolated snow showers are possible and could put a coating of snow on grassy areas.

Monday's temperatures struggle to make it to 40.

Related article

Some flurries are possible Tuesday as temperatures rebound into the mid-40s before falling again.

Snow chances continue to linger, with showers possible Wednesday and minor accumulation forecasted for Friday morning. However, depending on when that begins, Metro Detroit may only see rain.