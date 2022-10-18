Metro Detroit weather: Cold and wet Tuesday with snow-rain mix

Remember Monday? It was cold, damp, and dreary all day? Rinse and repeat for Tuesday. But there's a bit of good news - it's going to warm up by the end of the week.

Our pattern remains unchanged as the cold remains throughout the day on Tuesday. Our wind chills are stuck in the 30's all day.

A spotty shower is possible Tuesday morning but rain is much more likely this afternoon as this cold and wet stretch continues for all of Michigan.

And of course, wet snow may mix in at times. The same can be said for Tuesday night and Wednesday. This is nothing like what northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula is seeing, which has already received a foot of snow in this early-season snow storm.

Accumulating snow is not likely, but it's possible a few places may grind out enough to coat the grass in spots. The biggest thing to look out for is rain.

The late-week warm-up is still on tap! As this cold and wet system pushes out and temps start to move up Thursday with much greater changes settling in for Friday and this weekend.