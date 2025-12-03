Metro Detroit weather: Cold day with even colder temperatures on the way

It’s a cold and snow-free start across Southeast Michigan, with an arctic front slipping through late today to kick temps down and let some flakes fly.

Highs don't make it to freezing, and they're headed even lower after today.

Scattered snow showers between 5–10 p.m. won’t be a huge issue, and any accumulation stays under an inch.

Single-digit wind chills on the way

Temps tumble behind the front with single-digit wind chills Thursday morning and subzero readings in a few spots by Friday morning.

We keep the cold through the weekend and into next week. No big snows on the way, with no organized systems showing up through the weekend.