Metro Detroit weather: Cold day with morning wind chills in the teens

While the snow continues in other areas of the state, here in Metro Detroit it's drier but cold.

Massive lake effect snow totals are still coming in from Northern Michigan through Ontario and into New York, with many communities declaring states of emergency as multiple feet of snow fell this weekend and the snow is still falling in some areas. Winter Storms Warnings extend from Grand Traverse south to Holland.

Despite that, a quiet day, a drier day here. We're more concerned about the cold. Once again, we start the day with wind chill values in the teens and single digits with the actual temperature in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be below seasonal, around 34.

Widespread chance for snow coming on Wednesday with much colder temperatures to follow. We'll replace the 30s as daytime highs with 20s. Overnight lows by Friday morning drop down to the teens. A strong wind could bring wind chill values in the single digits.