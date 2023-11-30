Metro Detroit weather: Cold eases Thursday before rain-snow mix arrives

The cold will ease on Thursday.

It'll be a fantastic shift from days past under partly sunny skies as our next system approaches which brings a mix our way tomorrow.

Rain breaks out in the morning with a mix developing north of Detroit to Ann Arbor and potentially all snow toward our northernmost communities.

An inch or more is possible for areas like Lapeer and Flint.

Some rain showers may linger into Saturday morning before shutting down with the chance for a rain-snow mix redeveloping Sunday.



