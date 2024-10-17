Metro Detroit weather: Cold start before temps climb to around 60 Thursday

Plan for a frosty start today, but things will turn around with a sweet afternoon ahead.

Strong high pressure is stepping in, keeping that warm-up rolling right into the weekend.

We’re hitting that time of year when low temps matter just as much, and thankfully, they’ll ease up too, giving us a break from the frost—at least for now.

Temps will peak early next week, with a cooler feel creeping in by the end of the week, though it looks like we’ll dodge any bitter cold for a bit longer.