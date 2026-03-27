Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to the weekend, but warmer temps are on the horizon

The Brief Wind chills in the teens start Friday, a day that will be cold all day. Temps do head up this weekend, with highs in the 50s expected Sunday. It gets even warmer next week before another dip.



The big shift is here. Today is cold from start to finish, but we should at least squeeze out a little sun this afternoon.

Another cold front crosses tonight and could kick off a few flurries. After that, we start climbing again over the weekend, with Sunday ending up well into the 50s.

The warmth keeps coming early next week, peaking Tuesday with highs in the 70s.

Rain chances will tag along with the warmer air, and temperatures fall off quickly behind it. T

he Tigers Home Opener is starting to come into view, but important details are still fuzzy, which is to be expected this far out. For now, next Friday looks like 50s with a chance for rain.