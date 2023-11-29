Metro Detroit weather: Cold Wednesday before temperatures rise to 40s

It'll be cold again in Metro Detroit on Wednesday, but a warm-up is on the way.

Temperatures will be in the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s after starting in the single digits for most.

On Thursday, temperatures climb to above average, topping out around 46. Temps stay in the 40s into next week, though they will dip below average.

The week is dry until Friday when rain and snow return to the forecast. Rain with some potential snow Friday morning fades before a possible band of precipitation Friday night.