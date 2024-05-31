Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable end to the week with a little rain this weekend

It's a fantastic finish to the week in the weather world.

High pressure moves out for the weekend and rain moves in, though it doesn't dominate. Most and maybe all of Saturday winds up dry with wet weather likely by night. Showers spill into early Sunday but we'll dry out quick.

The warmth continues into next week as 80s look to win out. We'll start the week dry with showers increasingly likely Tuesday toward the middle of the week.