Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable, sunny start to July before heat and humidity return

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 1, 2024 6:20am EDT
Comfortable start to July

The day starts cooler with low humidity, but we'll get the muggy, summer feel back later this week.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Waking up Monday, temperatures are cooler, though they'll eventually climb higher than yesterday's temps did.

The day starts with temperatures in the 50s. By mid-morning, they'll be in the mid-60s, and at peak, they will reach the high 70s.

Humidity remains low but both the muggy feel and heat return later this week.

The humidity levels start climbing Tuesday and spike Wednesday. Tuesday's highs will be in the low 80s before climbing toward 90 on Wednesday.

Temps in the 80s and humidity stick around through the weekend. Rain chances pop up Wednesday and Friday, though the Fourth of July looks dry as of now.

