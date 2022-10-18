Metro Detroit weather: Cool and damp with some wet snowflakes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Slow-moving low pressure continues to spin around the Great Lakes bringing cool temps, a chilly breeze, and rain showers, as well as some wet flakes from time to time.
A pattern change commences Thursday for our region which leads to a big-time warmup for Metro Detroit for the weekend into early next week – just be patient!
Day-by-day forecast:
Rest of Tuesday evening/night…. Cloudy – cool – breezy with occasional rain showers (a few wet flakes as well)… low 37
Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional rain showers…. High 46
Thursday: Mostly cloudy…. Still a chance of a spotty shower…. Still cool….. high 53
Friday: Sun and clouds…milder high 62
Saturday: Lots of sun and PLEASANT….. high near 70
Sunday: Sun and clouds…. VERY NICE high 71
Monday: Partly sunny and MILD high 71.