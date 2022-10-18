Metro Detroit weather: Cool and damp with some wet snowflakes

Slow-moving low pressure continues to spin around the Great Lakes bringing cool temps, a chilly breeze, and rain showers, as well as some wet flakes from time to time.

A pattern change commences Thursday for our region which leads to a big-time warmup for Metro Detroit for the weekend into early next week – just be patient!

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening/night…. Cloudy – cool – breezy with occasional rain showers (a few wet flakes as well)… low 37

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional rain showers…. High 46

Thursday: Mostly cloudy…. Still a chance of a spotty shower…. Still cool….. high 53

Friday: Sun and clouds…milder high 62

Saturday: Lots of sun and PLEASANT….. high near 70

Sunday: Sun and clouds…. VERY NICE high 71

Monday: Partly sunny and MILD high 71.