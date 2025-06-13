Metro Detroit weather: Cool feel to wrap up the week ahead of a nice Father's Day weekend

We’ll hang onto the cool feel to wrap up the week.

Highs will only reach the low 70s Friday.

Rain joins the party, for some. A spotty shower is possible through midday, with a better shot at rain this evening into Saturday morning. Expect wet weather from Detroit to Ann Arbor and south, with lower chances the farther north you go.

We dry out by Saturday afternoon, just in time for a dry and pleasant Father’s Day.

Temps rebound quickly as 80s take over next week and daily storm chances starting Tuesday.