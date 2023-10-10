Metro Detroit weather: Cool Tuesday with scattered rain chances this afternoon

Tuesday starts cool with a chance for rain later in the day.

We may see some sprinkles in the morning, but scattered showers are more likely after 4 p.m. Wednesday will be dry, but rain chances return Thursday.

Highs will be below average, around 54 on Tuesday. They climb to almost 60 on Wednesday and stay in the high 50s until the weekend when they start falling again.

The end of the week and weekend include rain chances every day.

