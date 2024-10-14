Metro Detroit weather: Cool, wet start to the week, with even colder temps on the way

Monday will be cool and rainy, with even colder air expected overnight into Tuesday.

Scattered showers this morning are associated with a departing low pressure system. Rain will pop up again by afternoon and possibly toward evening, so keep the umbrella handy.

Cooler than average today with colder air expected to move in overnight. Already Freeze Warnings are issued for the western section of the state. Highs today are near 53.

Overnight a few showers are possible but more importantly, colder temperatures move in.

Lows leave the 40s and embrace the 30s, with highs near 37 tonight. We can expect chilly starts to the upcoming days with a rebound in temperatures and drier conditions toward the weekend.