Metro Detroit Weather: Cooldown arrives and nice weather on tap for Saturday

After a steamy Memorial Day weekend and start to this week, the cooldown is here as more seasonable weather returns.

Look, we're not all ready for the 80s and 90s that we'll get in late June, July, and August so this cooldown is a welcome sight.

Thursday morning starts in the 50's with highs in the 70's by afternoon. A few rain showers remain possible mid/late morning but will fade by lunch or shortly thereafter. Then comes the sun!

As for the end of the week? Friday will be beautiful as will Saturday

A beautiful Friday with highs in the upper 70s and then a nice Saturday with a forecasted high that stays under 70 at 69!

Temps will remain on the cool side for the weekend while our rain situation is a bit less clear. Saturday looks dry with the opportunity for a shower Sunday.